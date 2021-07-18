Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 14,549.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Marc Cabi sold 719 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $98,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,677 shares of company stock worth $18,559,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $136.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.18.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

