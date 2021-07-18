Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $136.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.18.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,740.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,677 shares of company stock worth $18,559,258 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

