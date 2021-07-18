Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 882.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 177,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 159,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 153,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 132,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

KRMD opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 million, a PE ratio of 323.00 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $231,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KRMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Repro Med Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

