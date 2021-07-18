Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $92,000 Stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,619 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 49.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth about $97,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $368.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. Analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

