Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sotera Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Sotera Health stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.92. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

