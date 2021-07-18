Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

MONDY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mondi has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $57.07.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

