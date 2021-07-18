Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

EVH has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.89.

NYSE EVH opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.41. Evolent Health has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $23.11.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $164,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon Maisey sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $5,919,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,843,814. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 379,436 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

