Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get CarLotz alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CarLotz stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,227,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,130,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.