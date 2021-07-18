Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) to “Hold”

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get AudioEye alerts:

AEYE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.39.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that AudioEye will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $171,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,617.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $653,300. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AudioEye by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in AudioEye by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.