Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 587,304 shares of company stock worth $17,571,956. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

