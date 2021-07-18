Zacks Investment Research Lowers PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:PAE opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. PAE has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that PAE will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

