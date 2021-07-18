Zacks Investment Research Lowers Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.92 on Thursday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.56.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 17.53%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $269,288.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Essent Group by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Essent Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Essent Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

