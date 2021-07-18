Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $37.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.