Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.91. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Path by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

