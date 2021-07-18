Zacks: Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $46.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

