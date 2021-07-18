Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report sales of $307.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.06 million to $308.90 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $191.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXM traded down $4.22 on Tuesday, reaching $90.58. The company had a trading volume of 105,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,324. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.