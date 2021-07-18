Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.67. 495,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.33. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,044,000 after purchasing an additional 186,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,514 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

