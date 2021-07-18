Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.23. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 245.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Truist raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,049,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,544,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.23. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 442,248 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

