Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Brokerages expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.89 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cintas by 63.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $17.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.22. The stock had a trading volume of 770,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,666. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $392.25.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

