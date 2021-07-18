Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Announce $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.79. Synopsys reported earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.77.

Synopsys stock opened at $276.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $190.50 and a 1-year high of $300.91.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

