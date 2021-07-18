Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. Lumen Technologies posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.11. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.