Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the highest is $4.66 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $18.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.07 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.26. 4,560,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.04. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.