Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report sales of $90.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.60 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $83.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $437.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.90 million to $440.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $477.72 million, with estimates ranging from $470.20 million to $489.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million.

CASA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $645.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.09.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.