Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Brokerages predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. CarMax posted earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,905 shares of company stock valued at $29,661,195 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of CarMax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $257,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

