Zacks: Analysts Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to report earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.51. Strategic Education reported earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%.

STRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRA opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

