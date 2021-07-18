Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.60. Marriott International reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Marriott International by 18.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Marriott International by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 107.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.05. 1,984,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,872. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.67 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

