Zacks: Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,441,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.75. 5,580,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,282. Ball has a 52-week low of $69.56 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

