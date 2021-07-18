Zacks: Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. AdaptHealth reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 720,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.63. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 687,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 190,907 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 237,896 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.