Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Announce $3.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51. Target reported earnings of $3.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $12.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $13.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $251.15. 3,415,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,503. Target has a twelve month low of $119.04 and a twelve month high of $254.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.53. The firm has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

