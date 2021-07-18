Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.81. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

