Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce $175.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.60 million and the lowest is $174.62 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $184.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $751.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.66 million to $761.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $864.75 million, with estimates ranging from $848.07 million to $882.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $498.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.00.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $459.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.68. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

