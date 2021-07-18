Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Head-To-Head Review

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioLife Solutions and Yubo International Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 2 7 0 2.78 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $50.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.53%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions -39.34% -0.35% -0.31% Yubo International Biotech N/A -101.78% -9.63%

Risk & Volatility

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.27, suggesting that its share price is 627% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Yubo International Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $48.09 million 37.27 $2.67 million $0.01 4,437.00 Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

BioLife Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Yubo International Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Limited supplies products that processes, stores, and administers therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries in the People's Republic of China. Yubo International Biotech Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China.

