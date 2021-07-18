yOUcash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $61,273.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. yOUcash has a total market cap of $337.19 million and $61,273.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.13 or 0.00804745 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,155,629 coins. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

