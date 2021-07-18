YOU COIN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $437,790.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.63 million and $437,790.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.95 or 0.00824298 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

