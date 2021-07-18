Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.55. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.