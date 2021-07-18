YETI (NYSE:YETI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on YETI. boosted their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.10.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.54. YETI has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $96.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, Director John Constantine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $1,257,300.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,577 shares of company stock worth $19,571,662 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of YETI by 18.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of YETI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of YETI by 22.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 97,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

