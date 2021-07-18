Yellow Road (ROAD) Market Capitalization Hits $612,593.66

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $612,593.66 and $9,207.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00101537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00147885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,700.30 or 1.00433839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,124,613 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

