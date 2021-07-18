Ycash Price Reaches $0.31 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $8,749.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.86 or 0.00303724 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00125849 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00160401 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002040 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,360,888 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.