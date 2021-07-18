Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on YSG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth about $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after acquiring an additional 402,524 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YSG opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

