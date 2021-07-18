xRhodium (XRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $80.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00003268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005564 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004700 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00035110 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001010 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00049965 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001399 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

