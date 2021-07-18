X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.27 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $9.27 million and $30,650.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000941 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020724 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

