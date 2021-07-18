WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,218.0 days.

WUXIF opened at $19.88 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

