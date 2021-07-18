W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.02. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 8,913 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $530.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $36,000. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

