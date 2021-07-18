Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ WRAP opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 326.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wrap Technologies will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $89,506.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $482,705. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

