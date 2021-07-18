Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Update

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 567,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,907 shares of company stock worth $1,118,629 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWW opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

