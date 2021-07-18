Wolfe Research Lowers HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE HFC opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

