Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.