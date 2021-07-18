Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.05.

WSM stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.67. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 592.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

