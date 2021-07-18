Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $19,745,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,570. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $477.89 million, a PE ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

