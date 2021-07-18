Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Down 40.7% in June

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WBRBY opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.